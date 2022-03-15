Valdosta State women's basketball to play Western Washington in NCAA Division II national quarterfinal round

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta State women's basketball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Elite Eight, after defeating No. 1-ranked and top-seed Union Monday evening, in the NCAA South Region Championship Game.

VSU earned the No. 4-seed for the Elite Eight Tuesday morning and will face off against No. 5-seed Western Washington on March 21. 2022, at 9:30 p.m. ET in Birmingham, Ala., at the Birmingham Crossplex.

VSU's appearance in the Elite Eight marks the first time the Lady Blazers have qualified for the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Quarterfinals since 1984. VSU reached the semifinals in 1984 and the quarterfinals in 1983.

The Lady Blazers, who were the No. 7-seed in the South Regional this season, downed No. 2-seed Tampa (59-50), No. 3-seed Lee (70-44) and then No. 1-seed Union (66-58) becoming one of three, No. 7-seeds to the advance to the Elite Eight from across the eight regions.

VSU graduate student Kwajelin Farrar was named South Region Most Valuable Player as she finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks as she held Gulf South Conference Player of the Year and D2CCA South Region Player of the Year Jaelencia Williams to 12 points and nine rebounds. Graduate student Nicole Heyn also earned all-tournament honors, finished with 16 rebounds and ten points for her seventh double-double of the season. The 16 rebounds were a season high.

The Western Washington Vikings will be making its third appearance in the Elite Eight in program history. The Vikings defeated the No. 1 seed Cal State East Bay in the West Regional on Monday to punch their ticket. The Vikings are 23-5 on the year.

Along with No. 4 seed Valdosta State and No. 5 seed Western Washington, North Georgia was named as the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Pace University while No. 2 seed Grand Valley State will face No. 7 Missouri Western and finally No. 3 seed Glenville State will take on No. 6 seed West Texas A&M.