Valdosta State tops Union to claim South Region title in NCAA Division II women's basketball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University women's basketball team defeated Union (Tenn.) 66-58 Monday night in the NCAA Division II South Region championship game.

The game was played at Union University.

Valdosta State (26-5), the region's No. 7 seed, was paced by Kwajelin Farrar who scored a team high 19 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Taylor Searcey followed with 15 points and five rebounds, Tamiya Francis scored 11 points, while Nicole Heyn scored 10 points in the win.

The Blazers shot 44.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from behind the 3-point line.

VSU won the rebounding advantage against Union.

Shanique Lucas led Union (28-3), the No. 1 team in the region and the nation, with 19 points.

Union shot 39.2 percent from the field.

VSU advances to the national quarterfinal round (Elite Eight) in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, March 21.