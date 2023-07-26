TU Football gears up for start to fall camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Night Hawks from Thomas University are continuing to gear up for their first ever season of college football, and after a successful spring and summer, the guys are chomping at the bit for fall camp to get underway in just over a weeks time.

"People in the community are excited, this campus is excited," said Thomas University head football coach Orlando Mitjans. "The more and more I think about it, I get chill bumps knowing that I’m finally going to coach football for a change."

Orlando Mitjans is ready to coach and his guys are ready to compete. Year one has been a long time coming and the Night Hawks are ready to make the most of it.

"Watching them in June, they are excited to be the first," added Mitjans. "They know that when they step on that field they will set history, you know it’s going to be in the history books forever."

It will be a fall to remember, but the Night Hawks want to make it clear, they are going in looking to not just take part, but take over.

"A lot of these young men felt, for one reason or another, that they were overlooked, they might feel that they should have been recruited a lot more than they did," added Mitjans. "So I know they are coming here with a chip on their shoulders, hopefully they’ll put that chip in the right direction and we can come out and play and be successful, and like I told them, all we expect as a staff, is for them to play hard."

Play hard, and Coach Mitjans just wants his guys to cherish every moment along the way.

"The whole season is going to be exciting," added Mitjans. "To the travel, getting on the bus, traveling to hotels, it’s going to be exciting and we need to enjoy every minute of it."

It is an exciting time in the Rose City, and the first chance you’ll have to see the Night hawks in action, is September second, when they welcome in the Georgia Warhawks to Veterans Memorial Stadium.