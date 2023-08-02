Thomas University opens first ever fall camp Tuesday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — History was made Tuesday morning, as Thomas University held their first ever football fall practice. The Night Hawks are gearing up for their inaugural season in the Rose City, and this team is looking to make history in more ways than one.

"I woke up this morning, and I was like wow, it's finally here," said head coach Orlando Mitjans.

For the first time ever, the sounds of football practice filled the air at Thomas University. The Night Hawks held their first ever fall practice.

"We've been waiting for a long time, so the fact that it's actually here, everyone is just excited and ready to go," said quarterback Chris Carter.

"I can walk out, and I have a full team, and we can actually have a real practice," said Mitjans. "It was great."

A history making practice, that is building towards a season they want to be special too.

"We're looking being able to accomplish just being able to look back like 20 years, 10 years later and know we set the foundation here," said defensive back Adrian Traylor.

"We do want to make history, but like I tell the guys everyday, as long as we do the little things, as long as we play hard, play with relentless effort, and play together, that's a good season for us," said Mitjans.

93 players, working towards one common goal.

"We're still trying to feel each other out, but from what I saw today, I think it went really good," said Carter.

And making this community proud is a big goal too.

"In my neighborhood, every time I walk my dog, they're getting excited," said Mitjans. "They're getting excited. I'm looking forward to looking in the stands and seeing this whole Thomasville community at the stadium."

"It's a big football town, and the fans can't wait to be there," said Traylor.

They won't have to wait much longer. The Night Hawks first ever football game is set for September 2nd when they host the Georgia Warhawks.

