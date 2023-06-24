Thomas University football hosts women's clinic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas University will have a football team this fall for the first time ever, and as the Night Hawks get ready for their inaugural season, they're looking to connect with fans, that's why they hosted a women's clinic Friday, a chance for the ladies to learn from the team themselves.

"My mom always told me if I ever became a coach to make sure one of the things we had to do was hold a women's clinic," said head coach Orlando Mitjans.

Friday night Mitjans fulfilled his mother's dreams.

"I think it's important the community, and not only the community, but anyone that's surrounded by TU football understands what we're about and what we're trying to build here," he said.

The goal? To give the woman at a chance to see what a day in the life of a Night Hawk is really all about.

"A lot of us, especially the ones that are not coach's wives, we don't know all the ins and outs," said fan Carolyn Rainey. "That's what's fun about figuring out what they're doing. Just builds excitement for the whole season to start."

"At the end of the day, a young man is going to ask mom when it's time to make a decision where to go to school, mom has a big influence and a big pull in where he goes," said Mitjans.

It's all part of building TU's fanbase, a program who's ready to kick off their inaugural season this fall.

"Football is a religion here in south Georgia," said fan Wendy Frederick. "I couldn't have been more excited when I heard TU was going to have a football program. I knew I wanted to be a part of it in anyway I could, because I am a football fanatic."

From learning the X's and O's behind the Night Hawks offense and defense, Friday night, all about the ladies, and getting to know their fans before kickoff.

"I think it's just going to put Thomas University on another level now that they have a football program," said Frederick.

"I can see the excitement in their eyes as we get closer to kick-off," added Mitjans.

Kickoff for their season opener is September 2nd. It is a home game, and it will be played at Thomasville High School.