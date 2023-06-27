Thomas University football counting down to kickoff

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — It's almost July, which means fall camp for football teams is about a month and a half out from starting.

It's extra special for Thomas University, as the Night Hawks gear up for their first season ever. On Friday night, the guys hosted their first ever Women's Clinic, which gave them a chance to connect with fans and share in the love of the game.

Until that September 2nd debut, this team is working to get ready for it, and along with practice, nights like Friday is a big part of that.

"As we go on through these next couple weeks getting ready before we kick-off here September 2nd, I think it's important," said head coach Orlando Mitjans. "We have a lot of our young men who are back now, either taking classes or summer school, but also working in the community. That helps because they're involved in the community, community service and all things, normal summer jobs, so that helps. At the same time, I can see the excitement in their eyes as we get closer to kisk-off."

September 2nd is debut day when TU hosts the Georgia Warhawks in an exhibition match-up.