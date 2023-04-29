THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas University Night Hawks flag football team defeated Webber International 33-14 in the semifinal round of the Sun Conference flag football championship tournament Friday.
Thomas University flag football team tops Webber International to advance to Sun Conference championship game
Night Hawks 33, Warriors 14
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 29, 2023
