Thomas University flag football team tops Webber International to advance to Sun Conference championship game

Night Hawks 33, Warriors 14
The Thomas University Night Hawks flag football team defeated Webber International 33-14 in the seminfinal round of the Sun Conference flag football tournament championship Friday, April 28, 2023 at the TU Soccer Complex in Thomasville, Georgia.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Apr 29, 2023
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas University Night Hawks flag football team defeated Webber International 33-14 in the semifinal round of the Sun Conference flag football championship tournament Friday.

