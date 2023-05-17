Thomas University flag football has sights set on national title

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas University Flag Football team finds themselves back where last season ended, Atlanta, Georgia, where they'll play for a NAIA national title this week.

The Night Hawks settled for national runners up last season, a feeling they remember well, and one they don't want to feel again. TU has to win a few to get back to that championship game, starting with their first and second round games Thursday. They know what's at stake, and they're ready to get the job done.

"Four points separated us from getting a national championship, so again, the girls are ready," said head coach Chelsea Parmer. "We're ready to get up there and get in the Benz again and hopefully we can get some revenge and come home with it."

"We talk about it a lot," added senior Gisele Jones. "Every team huddle, every meeting, we always talk about this moment. It's 0-0 record now, and it's going to be very competitive when we get there."

Thomas' first round game is set for Saturday at noon. The national championship game is Saturday at 2:30.