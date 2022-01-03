Watch
Tremaine Jackson named next head coach for Valdosta State

Wes Sumner
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 10:04:51-05

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Tremaine Jackson will be the next head coach for the Valdosta State Blazers.

According to the official website of Colorado Mesa Athletics, Jackson, a Houston, Texas native, was hired in December 2019 as their nineteenth coach. Prior to that, he was the defensive line coach at Texas State University.

Jackson is also a former player who played on the defensive line at Texas Southern for two years after transferring from the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Valdosta State University is set to make an announcement later this afternoon and a press conference will be held later this week.

This is a developing story.

