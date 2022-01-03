Tremaine Jackson named next head coach for Valdosta State

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Tremaine Jackson will be the next head coach for the Valdosta State Blazers.

Have confirmed with my sources at Valdosta State that Tremaine Jackson will in fact be the next head coach of the Blazers.



The school is set to make the announcement later this afternoon, and a press conference will be held later this week. https://t.co/wDGsFcujXD — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) January 3, 2022

According to the official website of Colorado Mesa Athletics, Jackson, a Houston, Texas native, was hired in December 2019 as their nineteenth coach. Prior to that, he was the defensive line coach at Texas State University.

Jackson is also a former player who played on the defensive line at Texas Southern for two years after transferring from the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

This is a developing story.