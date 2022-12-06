Timpson named top 10 sophomore by Her Hoop Stats

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson of Florida State Women’s Basketball earned some national recognition when she was named among the “Top 10 Sophomores To Watch” by women’s basketball media platform Her Hoop Stats.

The listing assessed some of the nation’s best sophomores through the first month of the season.

The Edison, Ga., native has gotten off to a roaring start in her second season. Timpson is averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, shooting 61.8 percent (55-of-89) and averages 2.3 blocked shots per game. She is one of only four players in the country averaging at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.

Timpson is on a streak of four consecutive double-doubles and owns five double-doubles for the season. She ranks in the Top 10 nationally in blocks (sixth), rebounds (sixth) and double doubles (ninth). Timpson is the first Seminole to record four straight double-doubles since WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard also had four consecutives in the 2013-14 season.

The school record for consecutive double-doubles within a season is six by Cherry Rivers in the 1978-79 year. Timpson is one of seven Seminoles to record four straight double-doubles, but no Seminole besides Rivers has recorded five straight.

She recently came off back-to-back 14-rebound performances in wins over Purdue and Harvard at the Cancun Challenge. During her four-game double-double streak she is averaging 14.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocked shots and 1.3 steals per game.

In the ACC, Timpson ranks first in field goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots. She was an All-ACC Freshman in the 2021-22 season.