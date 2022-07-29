Thomas University women's hoops hosts camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — There is a new head coach and it's a new era at Thomas University. Zac Exume took over the reins of the Night Hawks women's basketball program in May, and after recruiting a new team, his next goal was to connect with the community.

He took that first step in doing so this week by hosting a youth camp, with kids learning fundamentals of the game and of course, having a little bit of fun, which coach says is what it's all about.

"I was just talking to a parent when she first got here and she hasn't been in this gym in 30 years," said coach. "Those are the things that we're looking to do is reestablish those connections with maybe some alums, or just people in the community, so they can start seeing the new brand of women's basketball at Thomas University and want to associate themselves with that."

