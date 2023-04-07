Thomas University set to host women's clinic this summer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The hype around Thomas University football is growing. The Night Hawks are set to play their first season this fall, and they're ready to give back to the community. Thomas is hosting a women's clinic this summer, which gives them a chance to connect with their fans and let the ladies learn what a typical day is like for a Thomas University football player.

As the anticipation grows for their first season, they're excited to share the game they love with everyone else.

"Being brand new, not a lot of people know about us, so really being able to market different aspects of the program like a women's clinic helps us spread the word more and more, hopefully through south Georgia and north Florida," said Will Christopher, TU's linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. "I'm hoping we become the team of this area and I hope people embrace that."

The women's clinic is set for Friday, June 23rd. For more information on the women's clinic, click here.