Thomas University men's basketball team tops Keiser

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomas University's Jordan Booker drained four 3-pointers in the Night Hawks' 82-77 victory against Keiser University Saturday in a men's basketball game at the TU Gymnasium.

Booker led the team with his season high 20 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. This is Booker's ninth game with six-or-more assists and his seventh game with double-digit points.

Mohammed Abubakar swatted six shots and recorded 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Tim Williamson and Jarvis Brown chipped in 15 points apiece.

Thomas led by as many as 12 in the first half, but only held a five-point edge at the half, 34-29. In the second stanza, the game was tied at 60 with seven minutes to play, but a minute later, a pair of made free throws by Shakari Williams put TU ahead for the remainder of the game.

The Night Hawks hit 47.3 percent (26-55) from the field and went 12-of-23 (52.2%) from long range. TU also drained 18-of-20 (90%) at the line.

Thomas improves to 14-4 overall and 7-2 in the Sun Conference while Keiser falls to 13-8, 6-4.

Brandon Younger led the Keiser Seahawks (13-8, 6-4 Sun Conference) with 17 points.

TU next hosts Southeastern University at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Sun Conference play.