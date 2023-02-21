Thomas University men's basketball preps for Sun Conference tournament

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in the Rose City, the Night Hawks from Thomas University are busy preparing for postseason play, which begins later this week.

For the first time in two years, the Night Hawks will play in the Sun Conference Tournament and the boys from Thomasville will enter as the two seed.

Overall, the team is feeling good and according to head coach Colin Cotter, his guys are more than ready for the challenges that await them down in Lakeland.

"Everyone is really excited, we feel confident in you know the position that we put ourselves in, you know we put in the work for that, we had a good regular season," said Cotter. "We know that obviously it is good to have the second seed and have the bye, but you have to show up regardless and play our best basketball, and we know that you know it is win or go home at this point, so we are just hoping we can put our best foot forward and be confident in ourselves and be ready to go on Friday."

And TU will be in action next on Friday as they meet either Warner or St. Thomas.