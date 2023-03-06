Thomas University men's basketball gears up for NAIA National Tournament

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — This week will be an exciting one for the Night Hawks from Thomas University, as the men's basketball team gears up to compete inside the NAIA National Tournament.

After receiving an at-large bid for the very first time, the Night Hawks are ready to show that they belong, and according to TU head coach Colin Cotter, this moment, is one this program will remember for a long, long time.

"For us to actually get in, and to see our names up there, and to get a chance to go to this National Tournament, it is everything for our program," said Cotter. "It is really big for our school, especially with it being the first time in school history so we are just extremely excited, extremely thankful and just looking forward to the opportunity that we have ahead of us."

The Night Hawks are a 12-seed, and on Tuesday night they will go head-to-head with LSU Shreveport in Alexandria, Louisiana in round number one.