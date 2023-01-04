Thomas University men's basketball feels confident following hot start

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in the Rose City, there may be no hotter basketball team than the Night Hawks from Thomas University.

The guys are feeling good as we celebrate a new year, and they have reason to be confident. The Night Hawks stand 11-2 and are unbeaten inside the Sun Conference at 5-0.

At the helm is head coach Colin Cotter, who was the interim head coach for the first five months of the season, but because of this start, which is one of the best in program history, Cotter was named the head man just a month ago.

It is an exciting time in Thomasville, and according to Coach Cotter, his guys just want to represent their school the right way.

"We have an older team, we have a lot of guys that have been here for a couple of years now too, and they take a lot of pride in being at TU, you know being in the Sun Conference, you know they have played in this league for three years now and they know what it takes," said Cotter. "They know how hard it is, they know how good each team is, there is really not one off night when it comes to our conference, which I think makes us better in a way and so they take a lot of pride in representing their school and their university and representing each other."

The Night Hawks are a fun team to watch, and they look to open this new year the right way on Thursday when they play host to Warner University.