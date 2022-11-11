Thomas University football program continues to build

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — This time next year, there will be another football team in the Rose City, as Thomas University will begin competing at the NAIA level. There's still a lot of work to do to get to that point, but the Night Hawks are well on their way.

"Everything we've been talking about, they're actually seeing it now," said head coach Orlando Mitjans when talking about all the work that's being done to get ready for the Night Hawks first season.

For Thomas University, each day they're work to build a team, make that team bigger, give them a place to call home.

"When we're bringing recruits in, they're seeing it," said coach. "They actually see it is a real program here being developed."

A real program that'll have new facilities come spring, and already has new additions to their weight room.

"We're able to work as many as 40-45 athletes in here at once," said head strength and conditioning coach Corey Potter. "It is a little bit hectic and a little bit crowded, but we're able to get a lot more done in here now then we were in the past."

New weight racks, what this program needs to be great.

"We've got a whole year to get our guys as ready and prepared as possible," said Potter. "We've stayed hungry from the beginning and we haven't really let up."

"When I first arrived here back in January, it was a big dream, and now the dream is coming to reality, and that's exciting," added Mitjans.

A dream coming true thanks to a lot of hard work. The football locker room is set to hold 115 lockers and eight coaches' offices. Thomas' flag football team is also getting a new locker room. Those renovations are being done right now as well.