Thomas University football holds first camp as program begins building process

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — There's a new college football team in south Georgia. And this team has a twist.

Thomas University will play their first season in 2023 and is believed to be the first program specifically designed to help veterans transition from military to civilian life. All while they earn a degree.

Camps help get that message out and help find prospective student athletes. That first camp was earlier today. Head coach Orlando Mitjans says this day has been a long time coming. And is excited for these guys to step on the field and showcase what they have to offer.

“Seeing the coaching staff enjoying themselves Being around young people and getting them going in the right direction.It’s been great these last couple of months," Mitjans told ABC 27. "Putting the staff together. And putting our fingers on young men, trying to convince them that this would be a great place to come play and get their education.”

The Nighthawks will hold another camp at Thomasville High School July 22nd. And another in Jacksonville July 16th.