Thomas University focused on getting better as spring practice continues

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — People joke about it, but anyone who follows football in the south knows the sport is pretty much a religion. That's especially true in south Georgia, which is why the addition of Thomas University to the NAIA slate just makes sense.

The Night Hawks inaugural season is this fall, and the work to get there started last week. Spring practice number four was Tuesday in Thomasville. Mostly offensive players are on campus right now, with defensive guys set to arrive around June. Because Thomas is a military transition program, a couple of guys are currently in boot camp, but the guys that are here are working hard, and this group will be ready when it's time to go.

"It's amazing to me, every time I step out on this field I get chill bumps, knowing this is the first time they've ever had football here," said head coach Orlando Mitjans. "I get on them a lot about the way they practice, but I'm really encouraged by the way they're moving around and the way they're taking coaching. Sometimes we don't do a good job of taking coaching, but this group is doing a great job of taking coaching and being coached."

The Night Hawks are set to release their 2023 schedule on April 5th.