Thomas University Flag Football wins inaugural game against top-ranked team

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their inaugural game as an officially sanctioned NAIA program, the Thomas University Flag Football team knocked off Sun-Conference foe and top-ranked Keiser University earlier Saturday afternoon.

The win marked the first in program history. Which also serves as a wake-up call to flag football teams all across the country that the Nighthawks are here to play. TU outlasted the Seahawks in a 19-13 contest that saw Tallahassee native Janae Scott help take the Nighthawks' offense down the field and burn off enough clock to hold out for the win. Afterward, head coach Chelsea Parmer shared her excitement with ABC 27 about her team’s big game.

“I’m just excited for our girls. They played extremely hard. That's was our message today was drive the energy, play hard. If you mess up, mess up 100 percent," Parmer said. "And we played great team ball and we were a very selfless team and it showed today.”

The Nighthawks will head to New Orleans next Saturday for a matchup with Xavier University of Louisiana.