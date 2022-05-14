Thomas University flag football to play for NAIA National title

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — After opening the NAIA National tournament with a bang on Thursday, the Thomas University flag football team cruised to another big win on Friday in the national semifinals.

The Night Hawks topped Webber 33-0 to advance to Saturday's national title game, where they will face Ottawa.

For Thomas, bringing home a title would mean a lot. The Night Hawks boast five athletes from Leon County, and head coach Chelsea Parmer is a product of Leon High School herself.

"All these kids are relatively close from the Thomasville area, so I think that's a very cool thing for these young ladies and it would be extremely special for us," said Parmer. "Especially to do it in year one, with this group, they've been awesome."

Kickoff for the national title game is at 12:30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.