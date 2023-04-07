Thomas University flag football stays perfect with win over Webber

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (TU ATHLETICS) — The Thomas University Night Hawks remain undefeated as they defeated the Webber International Warriors at the TU Soccer Complex, 19-6. The victory for Thomas moves the Night Hawks magic number for hosting the Sun Conference Championships to one.

After starting the game on defense, the Night Hawks scored on their opening possession with an 11-play, 38-yard drive that consumed 5:11 off of the clock. Key plays ont he drive were an 18-yard completion from Alexa Wilson to Gisele Jones and a 4th down conversion completion from Wilson to Nakerra Brown. Kiana Acol scored on a 1-yard run to put the Night Hawks up 6-0 (conversion failed).

On the Night Hawks final possession of the first half, TU drove 38-yards in only 1:05 to increase their lead to 12-0. Alexa Wilson completed a 23 yards pass to Brittney Delva on a 3rd-and-10 to extend the Thomas drive. Two plays later, Wilson competed a 15-yard pass to Delva for the Night Hawks second touchdown (conversation failed).

The Night Hawks would score on back-to-back possessions, as they garnered their third touchdown of the day to open the 3rd quarter, covering 62-yards in 12-plays and using 5;28 of game time. A Wilson to Brown pass, for 10-yards, would culminate the drive (conversion good).

With the game pretty much in hand, the Thomas defense would give up a late touchdown in the 4th quarter touchdown, as the Warriors drove 65-yards. Thomas would eat up 4:13 after the drive, but would eventually punt the ball back to Webber, with only 10.8 seconds remaining. Webber would run out the clock, to secure the victory for Thomas.

