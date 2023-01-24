Thomas University flag football receives Conference Championship rings

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas University flag football team got their hard-earned bling the weekend. The Night Hawks won the Sun Conference Championship last spring, and on Saturday the hardware to recognize that moment was unveiled.

"It's super exciting, and I'm really excited for the girls to have this opportunity," said head coach Chelsea Parmer. "They put in a lot of work last year, and to see their success recognized is great for us."

TU also finished national runners-up in their very first season, and the road to win it all in 2023 begins in less than one month. February 18th their season opener.

