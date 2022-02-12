Thomas University Flag Football ready for historic debut Saturday

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — Saturday is a historic day for Thomas University. The Nighthawks Flag Football team will compete in the program’s inaugural game. A moment that’s been close to two years in the making.

Thomas will host Sun Conference rival and top-ranked Keiser University. But as head coach Chelsea Parmer told ABC 27 this team is ready to surprise some people in their first season. Especially when a core of this team is made up of Tallahassee natives who are proud to help usher in a new era of athletics for young girls all across the area.

"That’s probably been the biggest blessing. To have them out here and be an extension of me and these kids, and these players," says Parmer. "So having those four girls from Tallahassee they’ve really set the tone for the rest of this group and I couldn't be more proud of them.”

“What drives me is that I can be the role model I didn’t have. Anybody listening who thinks they can’t be the only girl on an all-boys football team or soccer team, it’s like Janae did it," adds Sophomore slot receiver and Florida High alum Janae Scott.

Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m. at Thomas University’s Soccer Field