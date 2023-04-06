Thomas University flag football looks to finish strong

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — In their first season, the Thomas University flag football team finished 18-2 and and national runners-up. In year two, with the same team, plus five talented new faces, the Night Hawks are 11-0 on the year and eyeing another run at a national title.

The Night Hawks are averaging 32 points per game and giving up just four. This is a group that's determined to avenge that loss in last year's title game. They're focused and working harder than ever. To secure a second straight Sun Conference title, Thomas has to win two of the next four games, and a good place to start is Thursday when they host Webber.

"It's crucial, and you said it, it's at home," said head coach Chelsea Parmer. "We have to get the games that are at home. We'll have a long trip next week going to Miami for two games, so Thrusday is a huge opportunity for us we need to take advantage of."

"We made a statement against Keiser winning that game, we made a statement against against Webber," added Janae Scott, who won the Conference's Defensive Player of the Year last season. "We keep showing how we're dominating. We keep doing that. This is our year."

Thursday's match-up is at 4:00 at Thomas.