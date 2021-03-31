Team chemistry helped secure Tallahassee Community College's second consecutive conference title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since the 1996-1997 season the Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball team are back to back conference champions. An accomplishment that will only fuel this team as they get ready to make a deep run in the postseason.

Through every twist, turn and setback the Eagles were forced to deal with this season head coach Zach Settmebre said his guys faced it all with a winning attitude. Those results were on full display as TCC finished with a 19-3 overall record in one of the most difficult conferences in all of Junior College basketball. He knows moving forward his team’s work ethic and chemistry will take them far into the postseason.

“I’ve never been more proud of a team than I am of this group. This group is the toughest, most together and most unselfish team I’ve ever coached. This group has so many high character young men," Settembre told ABC 27. "We were never distracted from the ultimate mission. This team is as gritty and tough and just close-knit more than any team I’ve ever coached. So really, just proud of everything that went into this season.”

