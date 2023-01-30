TCC men's hoops looks forward to a return to action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a successful weekend for the men's basketball team from Tallahassee Community College, who got a much needed rest.

Last time out, the Eagles fell to Northwest Florida State, to drop to 21-2 on the season.

Now heading into a new week, the guys are more than ready to go, and ready to rebound. The Eagles are still one of the best teams in the country, and according to head coach Rick Cabrera, the Eagles are hungry to get back on the floor.

"It's not the end of the world, we lost to a good team, I mean that is what conference basketball is about across every league in the country, you know teams lose, it happens, it's not that we accept it, but we learn from it, we get better from it you know," said Cabrera. "They are not happy that we lost that game, and I am not happy about it, but I am over it, I have flushed it already, you know it and was my job today to get them to flush it, and I think they did, but it is time to prepare for Wednesday."

The Eagles will get back to work on Wednesday night when they hit the road to meet Pensacola State.