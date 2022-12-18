TCC men's hoops downs FSCJ for 14th win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles from Tallahassee Community College defeated FSCJ to earn their 14th win of the season.

The Eagles were led by Malachi Davis who led all scorers with 22. The win also marks 13 in a row.

"These guys have to lock in every day, and you know even through the bumps in the road that we are going to have, that we have had, you know but they enjoy playing basketball, this is you know like their home, they enjoy playing so have fun while you are doing it," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "Everybody around this country, wherever I go they know about Tallahassee basketball, this program was built by a lot of really good coaches before me and players so I just have to keep that tradition going and hopefully I can."

Up next, the Eagles will meet Daytona State on Monday night in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN+.