TCC men's hoops close Thanksgiving Classic with win

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles from Tallahassee Community College closed out their November schedule the right way with a win over Southern Union State in the Chipola Thanksgiving Classic.

The Eagles were able to exact a little bit of revenge, as their one loss this season came to the Bison back on November 11th. TCC led by 14 at the break and were led on the day by Malachi Davis and Addison Patterson who combined for 42 points. The win improves the Eagles record to 8-1.

"I like that we played with some passion, with some defensive intensity at times, still not forty minutes there but you know it's going to take some time to get there but we played hard," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "I'm never really worried offensively, I think we have talent enough to score the ball, if we can lock in and have all five guys on the same page offensively then you know I think we will win a lot of games."

And up next for the Eagles, a home date with Henry Ford College on December 2nd.