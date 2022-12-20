TCC men's hoops beats Daytona State in top 15 showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday night, the Eagle men from Tallahassee Community College took down Daytona State 86-69 in a top 15 showdown inside the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.

Addison Patterson led the way for TCC as he finished with 21 points. The win improves the Eagles to 15-1 on the season and this marks the guy's 14th win in a row.

"They played like it was just a normal game, I get it, you know I told them that it was okay to be nervous, you know it's okay to have the jitters but at the end of the day it is still basketball and they figured it out," said Eagles head coach Rick Cabrera. "At the end of the day I don't get any credit, you know it is those guys that get the credit, and they deserve every ounce of it. Obviously, the goal is to win the league, but if that doesn't happen and it's an at-large bid, then we beat a top 15 team, you know a very good one and so it helps, and you know I am glad that we were able to come out on top."

And up next for the Eagles, a date with Albany Tech at home on Tuesday afternoon.