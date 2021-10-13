TCC men's basketball making sure student-athletes are getting exposure for next level

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball has entered the Rick Cabrera era. And this past weekend it got off to a hot start as the Eagles hosted a jamboree showcase. Bringing in a number of college basketball programs to get some eyes on the plethora of talent you’ll find at the junior-college level.

It’s an important building block Cabrera wants in his program. Winning a third consecutive Panhandle Conference title is a goal he’ll push his team towards all season long. But he’ll do it in a way that gets his players the exposure that will take their talents to a four-year school. And getting to host a showcase like the one they did Sunday is just the beginning for what you can expect to see over on Appleyard drive.

“At the end of the day it’s for them. This is the player's first program. Obviously you go somewhere after junior college. This atmosphere is for them to showcase their abilities," Cabrera told ABC 27. "Those coaches didn’t come here to see me coach. So I’m allowing these guys to play and have fun but doing it the right way.”