TCC men's basketball feels ready for Panhandle Conference play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are just over a week away from watching the Eagle men from Tallahassee Community College open up play inside the Panhandle Conference, which year in and year out is one of the best leagues in the entire country.

Opening this new year, TCC sits 16-1, winners of 15 games in a row, and that brings a top ten ranking as well.

All season, the guys have been gearing up for January and now that we are here, head coach Rick Cabrera knows his guys are more than ready to hit the floor.

"I have been preaching to them all year long how brutal this conference is in a good way, so now they get to see it firsthand, the only guy that has seen it is Isaiah Cathey, but it is what you sign up for when you come to Tallahassee, so we are excited for it," said Cabrera. "You know if you play hard, if you give effort, you know if you do what you are told you will have success and so far, they have done it, if they can do that in 2023 then we will have a lot of success."

And up next, the Eagles will play host to Florida Coastal Prep on Thursday night.