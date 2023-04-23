TCC baseball takes two from Gulf Coast State on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles from TCC took two from Gulf Coast State to improve to 28-15 on the season.

The Eagles took game one 6-5, walking the Commodores off in the seventh inning. In game two, the Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a lead they would never give up. The final was 8-4.

That win, the Eagles fourth in their last five games.

"You know at the beginning of the year, and at the beginning of the conference, we were losing those close games and you know we kind of just talked about learning," said Eagles head coach Bryan Henry. "Learning from it, learning what we messed up on, where we can get better and you know we are going to be better for it, and you know we have been in those close games and now we have figured out a way to come out on top."

Up next for TCC, four straight against Pensacola State to close out the regular season.