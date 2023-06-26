TCC: Andy Merrill named new women's cross country head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – TCC Director of Athletics Chuck Moore has announced the hire of Andy Merrill as the head women’s cross country coach. Merrill is the second coach in program history as he takes over the reins from Gary Droze who helped start the program in 2016.

“Coach Merrill is going to be a great asset here at TCC and in our community,” Moore said. “He comes to Tallahassee with incredible experience throughout the state at both the high school and collegiate levels, which we believe will make him an incredible recruiter and coach. I look forward to the impact he will have on our cross country program. I’m excited to have him and his family join us.”

Merrill was most recently the head coach track and field coach at St. John Lutheran School in Ocala, FL. Before that, he was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Bradford High School in his hometown of Starke, FL.

“I’m excited to be the new head women’s cross country coach at TCC,” Merrill said. “I’m passionate about coaching because it gives me the opportunity to directly influence the development of future leaders as people, scholars, and athletes.”

Merrill also has coaching experience at the collegiate level as well, serving as an assistant at both of his alma maters, Jacksonville University and the University of West Florida.

Prior to coaching, Merrill has experience competing at the NCAA Division I level. During his four years at Jacksonville University, he competed for both the men’s cross country and track and field teams.

Merrill’s goals for the program and the student-athletes exceed running, but he also plans for the team to succeed on the trails.

“My goals for the program are to share with every athlete the tools needed to succeed in life beyond sports, help each athlete obtain their degree from TCC, and provide a foundation that enables athletes to continue their academic and athletic endeavors at four-year institutions,” Merrill said. “As the leader of this program, I will also prepare our team to compete at a high level every year in Region 8 and on the national stage.”

Merrill will begin work immediately on re-building the roster for the 2023 season, which has only one returning student-athlete.