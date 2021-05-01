Tallahassee Community College's Rita James signs with Central Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College women’s basketball player Rita James signed her letter of intent to continue playing at a four-year school.

James committed to Central Arkansas Friday afternoon in a room full of friends and teammates. She appeared in 17 of the Eagles' 18 games this season, averaging just over six points per game. Her commitment to getting better is what made her want to become a part of what’s building inside the Central Arkansas program.

“First of all when I looked at some of their games I felt that I would make an impact as a player. And what the coaches were looking for is something I can offer and at the same time I can go and develop my skills that need to be developed and that’s the reason I picked it," James told ABC 27. "And the staff, they’re really nice and I’ve heard about a program that pushes players and I need to be pushed to get to my potential.”