Tallahassee Community College's Josh Pigozzo named FCSAA Region 8 Player of the Week in baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Tallahassee Community College baseball player was recognized for a standout week hitting the baseball.

TCC's Josh Pigozzo was named FCSAA Region 8 Baseball Player of the Week.

Pigozzo, a sophomore outfielder, hit an impressive .600, and drove in 10 runs during four games against the Gulf Coast State Commodores.

So far during the 2022 college baseball season, Pigozzo of Palm Harbor, Florida has a .398 batting average with a team best 32 RBI, 13 doubles, four triples and 15 stolen bases.

His overall batting average is seventh overall and stolen bases are sixth overall in Region 8.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Tallahassee Community College Eagles are 23-10 on the season.

After a pair of games at Northwest Florida State College Tuesday and Thursday, TCC hosts Northwest Florida State College in a doubleheader Saturday.

Game 1 of the doubleheader Saturday starts at 1 p.m. at TCC's Eagle Field.