Tallahassee Community College's Addison Patterson named Region 8 men's basketball player of the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sophomore guard Addison Patterson was named the Region 8 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performances in the Eagles’ first two Panhandle Conference games.

Patterson played a crucial role in the team’s wins at #25 Northwest Florida State (14-6, 0-2) and at home against Pensacola State (9-11, 0-3). He scored 21 points on Saturday against Pensacola State, leading the team to a 69-61 win.

Over two games, Patterson averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals, shooting 43.5% from the field, 37.5% from three, and 72.2% from the free throw line. Patterson leads the team in scoring on the season with 17.9 points per game. He also leads the team in assists (3.6) and steals (2.3) per game. For all Region 8 Division I players, he ranks eighth in scoring and assists per game, and third in steals per game.

The Eagles (19-1, 2-0 Panhandle Conference) head to Panama City tomorrow to take on Gulf Coast State (12-7, 1-1) at 9:00 PM ET. Both the men’s and women’s games were selected as the NJCAA ESPN+ Game of the Week.

On Saturday they host #1 Chipola in another NJCAA ESPN+ Game of the Week.

That game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 PM in the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.