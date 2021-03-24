Tallahassee Community College women's, men's hoops fall at Chipola

MARIANNA, Fla. (TCC ATHLETICS — WOMEN

Chipola College took down Tallahassee Community College, 85-38, on Tuesday in women’s basketball action.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-14 overall and 1-13 in Panhandle Conference play heading into the final two games of the season.

Chipola raced to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and carried a 43-16 advantage to the intermission.

The Indians maintained the advantage throughout the second half. The lead was 65-28 after three.

Ana Nikulochkina led the way for Tallahassee scoring 16 points. Briana Chambers added 10 points.

The Eagles will host Northwest Florida State College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

MEN

Chipola College’s men’s basketball team got the better of Tallahassee Community College on Tuesday evening, winning by the score of 68-44.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and marked the Eagles’ lowest point total of the season. Their previous loss was in the same building in Marianna on February 23.

Tallahassee took the 4-2 advantage to start the game following a Jeremiah Kendall lay-in with 16:16 left in the first half. This would prove to be the final time the Eagles held a lead. The Zach Settembre-led squad trailed by seven at half, 31-24.

El Ellis knocked down a three-point jumper to start the second half making the score 31-27. The four-point deficit was the closest the Eagles would come the rest of the game.

TCC could not cash in from three-point land, shooting 6-of-25 (28.6%). Tallahassee also struggled throughout the game against the Indians’ pressure, turning the ball over 21 times.

The Eagles did threaten late with back-to-back three-pointers by Josh Rubio that cut the deficit to 12 with 7:37 left in the game. However, the Indians quelled the threat with a pair of three-point makes of their own to push the lead back to an 18-point advantage with 6:32 left in the second half.

The off-night shooting, coupled with a barrage of threes made by the Indians, who shot 9-of-22 (40.9 %), proved to be too much for Tallahassee in the end.

Kendall led the way with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Rubio chipped in eight points going 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

The 44 points is the Eagles’ lowest point total since February 11, 2012, in a 47-40 loss to Chipola.

Tallahassee,17-3 overall, dropped to 11-3 in the Panhandle Conference, and are now one-half game back of Chipola (12-3) in the conference standings.

The Eagles will host Northwest Florida State College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.