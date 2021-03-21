Tallahassee Community College women's basketball falls short against Gulf Coast State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s women’s basketball team gave Gulf Coast State College a scare before falling to the Commodores, 84-73, on Saturday afternoon.

Four players reached double-figures for Tallahassee, led by Rita James’ 16. Ana Nikulochkina had 15. Polina Nikulochkina and Briana Chambers scored 12 each.

The Commodores jumped out to a quick 11-1 lead and led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter. They led 47-33 at the half.

Polina Nikulochkina’s three-pointer and Ana Nikulochkina’s old fashioned three-point play brought the Eagles within 47-39 less than two minutes into the third. Another three by Polina made it 50-44 with 5:36 left in the quarter before the Commodores answered with an 8-0 run, and they eventually took a 64-48 lead to the fourth.

In a repeat of the third quarter, Tallahassee started quickly in the fourth. Five straight points made it 64-53 at the 7:53 mark. Gulf Coast State stretched the lead back to 13 before the Eagles went on a 6-0 run.

Kyra Smith scored inside then Ana Nikulochkina scored consecutive baskets to cut the deficit to 70-63 with 3:26 remaining. That’s as close as the Eagles got but they forced Gulf Coast State to ice the game at the free throw line, where they went 13-of-14 in the second half and 19-of-22 for the game.

Conversely, Tallahassee hit just 11-of-20 free throws on Saturday.

In addition to the quartet of double-figure scorers, Tariah Bryant came off the bench to score eight points and pull down four rebounds.

The Eagles will travel to Chipola College on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game with the Indians.

