Tallahassee Community College women's basketball falls in final home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Northwest Florida State College defeated Tallahassee Community College, 69-33, in women’s basketball action on Wednesday evening in what served as the 2021 home finale for the Eagle women.

Tallahassee will take a 2-15 record (1-14 Panhandle Conference) into Saturday’s season finale at Pensacola State College.

The Raiders jumped out quickly, scoring the first 12 points of the game. Rita James scored the Eagles’ first seven points – her three-pointer at the 4:37 mark cut the Northwest Florida State lead to 15-7. The Raiders ended the quarter on a 9-2 run and led 24-9 after one.

Northwest Florida State expanded its lead to 45-16 at the half.

Ana Nikulochkina scored seven of her team-high 11 points during the third quarter as the Eagles were only outscored, 15-13, and trailed 60-29 heading to the fourth.

James finished with nine points. Nya Bostic came off the bench to score six.

Saturday’s game at Pensacola State will tip at 6:30 p.m.

