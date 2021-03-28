Tallahassee Community College women's basketball drops season finale

PENSACOLA, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s women’s basketball team dropped its season finale on Saturday at Pensacola State College, 56-33.

Pensacola State raced to a 10-0 lead and eventually lead 18-2 after the first quarter. The Pirates’ lead grew to 34-12 at the half.

A 14-8 third quarter advantage sent Pensacola State to the fourth quarter with a 48-20 lead.

Ana Nikulochkina led the Eagles with eight points. Briana Chambers scored five. Divine Guthrie and Mel Feratovic had four points each.

Tallahassee ends the 2021 season with a record of 2-16 overall and 1-15 in Panhandle Conference play.

