Tallahassee Community College track opens up outdoor season at Golden Isle Relays

Photo: University of Florida
Posted at 11:32 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 23:32:41-04

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s track team opened its outdoor season at Saturday’s Golden Isle Relays, hosted by Fort Valley State University.

Sophomore Mia Wiederkehr began her quest for a second NJCAA Championships appearance with a first-place finish in the 800 m. She posted a time of 2:25.98.

In the women’s 100m, Olivia Vigille (14.66) and Denise Thomas (14.99) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

The men’s 4 x 800m relay team – Rodolph Adonis, Mat Maier, Bryce Bass and Shawn Marcum – posted a time of 8:37.94, good for a second-place finish, in between first place Thomas (Ga.) University and third place Brewton-Parker (Ga.) College.

Three Eagles ran the men’s 400m. Tristen Owens was the top finisher in third with a time of 51.51. Ke’Adre Thompson finished fourth in 53.10 and Nasir Washington, ninth, in 58.55.

The Eagles’ next meet will be the prestigious FAMU Relays on Saturday, March 27.

