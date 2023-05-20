Tallahassee Community College track and field performs at NJCAA Division I outdoor national championship meet

HOBBS, N.M. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College had multiple athletes compete at the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field championship meet Saturday at New Mexico Junior College.

In the men's competition, TCC's Troy Williams finished in 15th place in the 400 meter hurdles run with a time of 53.98 seconds. The time was a season best for the sophomore.

Justin Moore, a freshman, set a school record in the 400 meter run with a time of 50.43 seconds.

Inclement weather Friday led to Williams and Moore's runs to be contested Saturday.

In the women's meet, Raeven Byrd, a sophomore, had a distance of 10.61 meters in the triple jump to finish 17th overall. She nearly tied a TCC program record as she was 0.02 meters short of the current record.

On Friday, TCC freshman sprinter Lynette Scutari set new TCC records during the meet's 100 and 200 meter preliminary round runs.

In the 100 meters, she posted a time of 11.74 seconds (17th place), while in the 200 meters, she ran a time of 24.57 seconds (23rd place).

Both times were also her personal best.