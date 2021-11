Tallahassee Community College tops Florida Coastal Prep on the hardwood

Posted at 12:05 AM, Nov 16, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team topped Florida Coastal Prep 69-66 on Monday night. Anthony Thomas led the Eagles with 25 points.

