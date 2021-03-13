Tallahassee Community College softball's win streak snapped at four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TCC ATHLETICS) — After picking up a 5-0, game one win over Abraham Baldwin (Ga.) Agricultural College, Tallahassee Community College's softball team lost game two, 5-1, on Friday afternoon, snapping the Eagles' winning streak at four games.

The Eagles could have reached .500 with a doubleheader sweep. Instead, they will carry a 10-12 record into next Friday's Panhandle Conference Round Robin.

In game one, Emma Fowler (5-5) won for the second time in as many days, tossing a three-hit shutout in the Eagles' 5-0 win.

Tallahassee gave Fowler all the run support she would need with a three-run second. The Eagles scored all three runs with two outs, beginning with MacKenzie Childs' single that scored Raven Little.

Elle Campbell followed with a two-run single to put the Eagles in front 3-0.

They padded their lead in the sixth on consecutive RBI-singles by Emery Mayne and Maddy Walther.

Walther was 3-for-4. Childs and Jania Davis had two hits each.

Fowler did not walk any batters and struck out two in the complete-game effort.

In game two, the Fillies' Chastity Stephens no-hit Tallahassee for 4.1 innings, yet the Eagles trailed just 2-0 when Esmee Toet doubled for the first hit of the game. Stephens pitched her way out of trouble then ABAC tacked on three runs in the sixth.

Tallahassee avoided the shutout with a run in the seventh when Aneyshka Aponte singled home Little.

Isanthe Rouwenhorst (0-4) took the loss for the Eagles. She allowed two runs and three hits in 2.2 innings.

