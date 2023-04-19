TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College softball team topped Northwest Florida State, the fifth ranked team in the country, 3-2 thanks to a Trista Knowles solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that put the Eagles up for good.
Tallahassee Community College softball tops NW Florida state in Townsend's final home game
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 14:20:33-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.