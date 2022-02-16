TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College softball team split with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Tuesday, winning game one by way of walkoff in the 8th inning 10-9. The Eagles fell in game two 10-8.
Tallahassee Community College softball splits with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Posted at 11:48 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:48:22-05
