Tallahassee Community College softball falls in two-game sweep against Gulf Coast State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (tcceagles.com) — Gulf Coast State College took both games from Tallahassee Community College in Tuesday’s Panhandle Conference softball doubleheader, winning by the scores of 8-4 and 8-0.

The Eagles also dropped a pair of games at Pensacola State College on Monday, losing 4-0 and 9-5.

Tallahassee (12-24, 2-12 PC) will travel to Chipola College for a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.

Gulf Coast State 8-8, Tallahassee 4-0

In game one, Gulf Coast State chased Tallahassee starter Isanthe Rouwenhorst (1-6) after just six batters and with a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles got one of the runs back in their first at-bat when Maddy Walther singled home Jania Davis, who led off the inning with a single and stole second.

Emma Fowler, who pitched the final 6.2 innings, held the Commodores scoreless until the fourth. Taylor White’s three-run homer opened up a 6-1 lead for the visitors.

Tallahassee chipped away, scoring a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth, courtesy of Raven Little’s tenth home run of the season to make it a 6-4 ball game.

Gulf Coast State’s Taylor Lee smacked a two-run homer in the seventh to finish the scoring.

Both Walther and Stacey Hudson went 2-for-4. Alyssa Krausz was 2-for-3. Little was 1-for-4 with the homer.

In game two, Lee and GraceAnne Spears combined on a one-hit shutout in the 8-0 win.

Lee pitched the first six innings, allowing only a fifth-inning single to Krausz.

The Commodores got all the run support they needed with two in the top of the first against Emily Oakes (3-8).

Pensacola State 4-9, Tallahassee 0-5

The Pirates’ Jenna Trim and Heleena Reinhardt combined on a one-hit shutout in the 4-0, game one victory.

Fowler (5-9) pitched well in defeat for Tallahassee, scattering eight hits over six innings. She walked only one batter and only one of the four runs allowed were earned.

Pensacola State got on the board in its first at-bat when a two-out error allowed Sajarie Jones to score from second. Two more errors led to a pair of runs in the second and a 3-0 lead for the Pirates.

They added an insurance run in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Sheshe Ortiz drew a two-out walk in the second for the Eagles’ first baserunner. Little’s two-out single turned out to be Tallahassee’s only hit of the game as the final 10 batters were retired in order.

In game two, Tallahassee rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 6-2, twice pulling within a run, before the Pirates pulled away for the 9-5 win.

Down 3-0, Little led off the fourth with a single and Walther followed with a walk. Both runners eventually scored – an error plated Little and Walther scored on Krausz’ RBI-groundout.

After Pensacola State scored three in its half of the fourth to open up a 6-2 lead, the Eagles answered with three runs in the fifth, all coming with two outs.

After the first two batters were retired, Davis bunted her way on and Aneyshka Aponte singled. Little tripled to right-center, scoring both runners, and she scored one batter later on Walther’s RBI-single to center to cut the Pirates’ lead to 6-5.

Maddy Childs’ three-run homer in the sixth pushed Pensacola State’s lead to 9-5.

Little went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. Walther was 1-for-2 and walked twice.

Oakes (3-7) allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings.

