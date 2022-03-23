Tallahassee Community College softball falls, baseball tops Gulf Coast on Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team won the opening game of a four game series against Gulf Coast. The Eagles recorded 15 hits in the 11-6 win over the Commodores, including three home runs. Ethan Firoved picked up the win, striking out eight in 5.2 innings of work. Hunter Parris got the save. Game two is set for Thursday in Tallahassee. First pitch is at 5:00.

The Lady Eagle softball team was swept by Chipola Tuesday, their fourth and fifth straight losses. TCC fell 9-3 and game one before being shut-out in game two 8-0. The Lady Eagles return to action Saturday when they travel to Northwest Florida State.