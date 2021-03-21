Tallahassee Community College softball drops two-game round robin

DOTHAN, Ala. (tcceagles.com) — Tallahassee Community College’s softball team dropped both games on Saturday at the Panhandle Conference Round Robin.

In game one, the Eagles fell to Northwest Florida State College, 14-5. Pensacola State College picked up a 13-4 win in the day’s second game

Northwest Florida State 14, Tallahassee 5

The Raiders exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning to erase a 5-3 deficit en route the 14-5 win.

Tallahassee grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jania Davis led off the game with a single, stole second and scored three batters later on Raven Little’s single to center.

After Northwest Florida State tied the game in the bottom of the first, the Eagles went back to work in the second.

A leadoff triple by Sheshe Oritz followed by Alison Rodriguez’ double put Tallahassee in front, 2-1. Later in the inning, Aneyshka Aponte scored on an error and the Eagles had a 3-1 lead.

The Raiders got a run back in their second at-bat, then Tallahassee put two more on the board in the third.

Little led off the inning with a homer and Stacey Hudson scored on Aponte’s sac-fly for a 5-2 lead. The Raiders plated a run in their half of the third then, after holding Tallahassee scoreless in the top of the fourth, sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs in the bottom half.

Emma Fowler (5-7) took the loss for Tallahassee.

Little was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Pensacola State 13, Tallahassee 4

Tallahassee had another early lead against the Pirates, scoring two runs in the top of the second – Little drew a leadoff walk and scored on Aponte’s homer to left.

The lead was short-lived as Pensacola State scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning and added a solo homer in the third for a 5-2 lead.

The Eagles made it a one-run game in the fourth. Rodriguez singled home Aponte and later scored when Jania Davis bunted her way on to cut the Pirates’ lead to 5-4.

The Pirates scored five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game.

Aponte went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Rodriguez was also 2-for-3.

Emily Oakes (2-4) started and took the loss for Tallahassee.

The Eagles will get another shot at Pensacola State on Wednesday when they host the Pirates in their Panhandle Conference home opener. Game one will begin at 4 p.m.

